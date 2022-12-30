Ujjain: Life on earth will depend on availabilty of water, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and RSS ideologue Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi pour water in a tree during the valedictory session of a three-day International Water Conference in Ujjain on Thursday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia here on Thursday said that the survival of animals including human beings on earth will depend on the availability of water. "Deficiency of water is the biggest challenge of the 21st century for everybody. "Growing world population and worst condition of water bodies and rivers have posed a grave situation for all of us. Future would depend on the availability of water," he added.

Scindia was addressing the valedictory session of a three-day International Water Conference at Malgudi Days Resort, Indore Road. Ministry of Jalshakti, Government of India, Deendayal Research Institute and MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad had jointly organised this event to highlight the need of significance of five elements of nature via traditional Indian narrative.

Scindia further said that human being got birth in the lap of nature for thousands of years, but now human beings want to overpower the same nature. "Today those challenges have cropped again against which humanity fought thousands of years ago. We have crushed nature for progress and development," he said underscoring the need for water preservation and conservation. Water conservation is not a formula. It is not merely an issue of storage but rather is a precious part of our life. It should be our cherished goal to grant priority to water conservation as water can be saved only when everyone connects with this mission, Scindia said.

Veteran RSS ideologue Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, event organising committee head and vice-chancellor of Imphal University Prof Anupam Mishra, Deendayal Research Institute general secretary Atul Jain and Mrigendra Singh of DRI also spoke. Prominent among those present on the occasion include cabinet ministers Usha Thakur and Tulsi Silawat, MP Pilgrimage Development Council chairman Makhan Singh Chouhan, former Union minister Satya Narayan Jatiya, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, MP Anil Firojia and mayor Mukesh Tatwal. MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Vibhash Upadhyaya proposed a vote of thanks.