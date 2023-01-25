Ujjain: Legal awareness & literacy camp organised 

Girl students attend legal awareness and literacy camp |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, a legal awareness and literacy camp was organised at Government Vijayaraje Girls Higher Secondary School, Ghaas Mandi, here on Tuesday.

Addressing the girls present on the occasion, District Legal Service Authority’s secretary Arvind Kumar Jain said that the girls themselves will have to come forward to stop the atrocities against them. At present, there are various laws to prevent violence against girls, yet the incidents of crime against them are increasing day by day. In many cases, the girls are reluctant to approach the court due to which the guilty escape punishment. Information about various schemes of the Legal Services Authority including the POCSO Act was also given by him on the occasion.

Expressing concern over the increasing cyber crime district legal aid officer Chandresh Mandloi said that the mobile encompasses the whole world today but we all have to use technology carefully. Under no circumstances should we tell our PIN number or OTP to any unknown person, nor should we give our mobile to any other person. The programme was conducted by Suresh Vyas and gratitude was expressed by Harshana Kale.

