Ujjain: Lecture on IT and GST held at Kalidas Girls College

Dr Anubhav Pradhan speaking at the programme | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the joint aegis of the Commerce Department and Internal Quality Cell of Government Kalidas Girls College, higher education department, quality up-gradation programme and under the World Bank Project, a special lecture was organised in Gandhi Hall of the college.

Chartered accountant Dr Anubhav Pradhan, as a subject matter expert, delivered a lecture on the “Role of Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax levy”. First of all, he told the girl students that there is a difference between direct tax and indirect tax, the direct tax is imposed on rich people, whose number is about 8 crore, while GST is paid by all the class.

He gave detailed information about various heads of income tax, salary, house property, income from a business, capital gains and other income, advantages and disadvantages of e-filing, PAN card, TDS and income tax and GST rates and income tax exemption. Along with this, he answered the questions asked by the girl students in a simple manner.

Delivering the presidential address, principal Dr Vandana Gupta said that taxation is the foundation stone of the economic development of a country. The programme was conducted by Narendra Prajapati.

