e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Lecture on IT and GST held at Kalidas Girls College

Ujjain: Lecture on IT and GST held at Kalidas Girls College

Chartered accountant Dr Anubhav Pradhan, as a subject matter expert, delivered a lecture on the “Role of Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax levy

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 01:35 AM IST
article-image
Dr Anubhav Pradhan speaking at the programme | FP Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the joint aegis of the Commerce Department and Internal Quality Cell of Government Kalidas Girls College, higher education department, quality up-gradation programme and under the World Bank Project, a special lecture was organised in Gandhi Hall of the college. 

Chartered accountant Dr Anubhav Pradhan, as a subject matter expert, delivered a lecture on the “Role of Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax levy”. First of all, he told the girl students that there is a difference between direct tax and indirect tax, the direct tax is imposed on rich people, whose number is about 8 crore, while GST is paid by all the class. 

He gave detailed information about various heads of income tax, salary, house property, income from a business, capital gains and other income, advantages and disadvantages of e-filing, PAN card, TDS and income tax and GST rates and income tax exemption. Along with this, he answered the questions asked by the girl students in a simple manner. 

Delivering the presidential address, principal Dr Vandana Gupta said that taxation is the foundation stone of the economic development of a country. The programme was conducted by Narendra Prajapati.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Mobiles banned in Mahakal Temple from today in Ujjain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Lecture on IT and GST held at Kalidas Girls College

Ujjain: Lecture on IT and GST held at Kalidas Girls College

Ujjain: Malwi folk drama based on Bhagat Singh wins accolades

Ujjain: Malwi folk drama based on Bhagat Singh wins accolades

Madhya Pradesh: Urdu poets from across the country enthral audience during Mushaira in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Urdu poets from across the country enthral audience during Mushaira in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain’s DLSA gets first ISO certificate in state

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain’s DLSA gets first ISO certificate in state

Ujjain: Youth befriends woman with false identity, complaint lodged

Ujjain: Youth befriends woman with false identity, complaint lodged