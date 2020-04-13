Ujjain: LCG continues distribution of eatables

Ujjain: Amid complete lockdown in the city due to novel coronavirus pandemic, Lions Club Ujjain Gold members are devoting their services and discharging social responsibility by serving the needy.

Club Charter president Sanjay Saxena informed that past district governor BP Lohiya, Nipin Khandelwal, Sanjay Jain Babli, Girish Jain, Depesh Sonar and Devashish Rai gave their financial support for distributing food packets, biscuits, chocolates and safety material to the daily wagers living in Nagziri and Laxmi Nagar, Lohar Patti and Industrial Areas.

Club president Alok Airen informed that the Club will continue its social responsibility with the same zest.