Ujjain: Laundry operator robbed of Rs 15 K

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A laundry operator passing through the Khedapati MPEB zone was robbed at knifepoint by a young man and a woman. The miscreants took away Rs 15,000 in cash and a gold chain. Police are treating the incident as suspicious. Bhola Parmar, a resident of Avantipura, was coming from Mayapuri via Bima Hospital towards Koyla Phatak on Sunday evening. A young man stopped him near Bima Hospital and took him at knifepoint to the ruins built in the Hospital premises.

A woman was also with him. Both took Bhola to an empty house, beat him up and looted the chain worn around his neck along with Rs 15,000 kept in his pocket. After the incident, Bhola Parmar reached Chimanganj Mandi police station and narrated his ordeal. The police first considered this incident of daylight robbery as suspicious, but later filed a report. However, according to the information received from the spot, Bhola was seen going towards the deserted house with the girl.