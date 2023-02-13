Ujjain: Land ownership rights of 141 applicants changed

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): During the special freehold camp organised by the Ujjain Development Authority UDA, more than 777 application forms were provided to the beneficiaries and 141 freehold applications were received. These were changed in the land owner rights (freehold) according to the rules by completing all the formalities in the prescribed time period. UDA has started organising a special freehold camp for the conversion of properties from leasehold to land owner rights (freehold) from February 6, in which the beneficiaries transferred their property from leasehold to land-ownership.

A large number of applications were issued for getting the owner’s rights (freehold) and filled applications were also submitted. UDA CEO Sandeep Soni said that under the new rules of the government, the land owner’s rights (freehold) fair was organised from February 6 for the convenience of the leaseholders of the authority. It was seen that a large number of building/plot owners of the authority attended the freehold camp, obtained application forms and also submitted a large number of applications. Action has been initiated.

The authority’s property is allotted on lease for 30-30 years, which remains on lease for 90 years. After the first 30 years, according to the government rules, the lease amount is increased while renewing the lease, which is up to 04 times the prevailing lease. Along with this, if the beneficiary is not able to get his lease renewed on time, then he has to pay a huge amount as a compounding fee. This entire amount will not have to be deposited after getting the freehold.