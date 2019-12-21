Ujjain: Land mafia Rounak’s illegal house bulldozed

Ujjain: In stringent action against land mafias, district administration in a joint action with UMC team bull-dozed illegal house of notorious goon Rounak Gurjar and his father Manohar Gurjar on Saturday in Dhancha Bhawan.

The notices had already been served by UMC officials to the owners. The team was led by UMC assistant commissioner Subodh Jain. A heavy police force was deployed at the site during demolition.

According to police dozens of buildings of innocent citizens were illegally occupied by goons earlier. The possessions of the same have been handed over to their legal claimant by the administration after initiating strict action against Gurjar and his family members.