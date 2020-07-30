Ujjain: Labourers flee with Mughal, British era valuables, held

Ujjain: During the demolition of a 100-year-old building in Mehidpur, labourers stumbled upon two metal pots stuffed with Mughal and British era ornaments and coins.

The building belongs to advocates Vijendra Dube and Surendra Dube residents of Ghati Mohalla, Mehidpur. Labourers were excavating the ground floor to make room for foundation pillars for the new construction when they suddenly spotted two pots filled with gold and silver ornaments. They fled with the booty. However, the land owner soon lodged a complaint at the local police station.

Police swung into action and on Wednesday night caught the accused with the valuables. The cops said coins of Mughal and British era, silver ornaments weighing around 5 kg and gold ornaments around 200 grams were seized from them. The labourers are being quizzed.