Ujjain: KV students join live telecast of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ prog

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The live telecast of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme was watched by the students of class 9 to 12 in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV). Under the aegis of ministry of education, the programme was organised at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi from 11 am on Friday. The programme was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was aired live to connect the students across the country to remove their exam-related fear. In KV, Ujjain, students of class 9 to 12 witnessed the live telecast of PM Modi’s famous and popular programme ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’.

In the programme, the tricks to remove stress related to examination were explained by the PM emphatically. All the students and teachers participated in the programme with zeal and enthusiasm. Expressing their reactions after the programme, the students told the principal of KV Mukesh Kumar Meena that examinations are held every year and now they have learnt to welcome them like a festival. With the speech of the PM, their mental misconceptions were removed and all the students decided to prepare for the upcoming examinations with more determination and dedication to bring laurels to KV.