Ujjain: KV students exhibit traditional dishes of different states

KV students display various dishes of different states | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) celebrated “Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav” under ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ where the students wearing Indian traditional costumes of various states, displayed traditional dishes of different states celebrating ‘Unity in Diversity’ exhibiting the ‘Foods of India’.

Students also explained the literary and cultural characteristics of their respective states under the direction of Manju Kachole and Avinash Kaur. Under the theme ‘Exposure to the Language Apps’, students of Class IX and XI were given detailed information about apps like Bhasha Sangam, Duolingo, Google Translate etc by Rahul Namdev and Priyanka Jain in order to learn different languages easily. Mukesh Kumar Meena, principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya, said in his address that programmes involving such sharing of varied cultures further strengthen national unity.