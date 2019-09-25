Ujjain: Kshipra rises following rain in surrounding areas

Ujjain: Although, rain took a break in the city but the water level of river Kshipra once again rose on Tuesday. The culvert (Chhota pul) adjacent to Ramghat was inundated with water flowing above two to three feet over the culvert. The administration barricaded the bridge to stop the traffic from passing on it.

According to government Jiwajirao observatory monsoon in the city got weak but due to rain in Indore and Dewas the Kshipra got flooded. During present monsoon season the city received record rain of over 58 inches, weatherman added. According to public health engineering department’s (PHE) official water is overflowing at both Gaughat and Triveni barrages of river Kshipra.