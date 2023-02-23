Ujjain: Khushboo honoured with ‘Nrityamani’ title in Mumbai

Khushboo Panchal receives ‘Nrityamani’ title during a programme in Mumbai. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Kala Samvardhan, Kala Gourav and Mouli Taal Tapasya hosted Mradangacharya Pt Ramdas Sharma memory Art Festival 2023 jointly at PL Deshpande Art auditorium, Mumbai.

Ujjain’s Khushboo Panchal was honoured with Nrityamani title by chief guest and renowned film star and Kathak art exponent Archna Joglekar, international art figure Dinesh Ghate, famous pakhawaj artist Mauli Sawant, Kathak guru Dr Poonam Vyas, tabla samrat Pt Kalinath Mishra and many internationally established and renowned artists. Khushboo credited this award to Mauli Sawant.

In this event Dr Panchal presented nritya aadital in pure Kathak, the uniqueness was that for the first time she performed on lyrics of lost traditional Kudau Singh gharana, after a very long time in India. She is the first to perform on this gharana’s lyrics with the vision of preserving the Indian art. The supporting stars in performance were Mauli Sawant and Vaibhav Mistri on pakhawaj, Baageshri Sane singing, Swanand Datar on lahra and Arpit Mandviya on sarangi. Her first-time Marathi abhang Kathak was appreciated by viewers.