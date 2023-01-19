Ujjain: Khelo India’s torch to reach city on Saturday

Office-bearers of various sports organisations pose for a group photograph during a preparatory meeting in view of Khelo India Youth Games. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of office-bearers of various sports organisations of Ujjain was organised regarding the preparations for the Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Ujjain. President of Madhya Pradesh Mallakhamb Association Sonu Gehlot said that Khelo India Youth Games are being organised in Ujjain from January 31 to February 11, under which Yogasana will be organised from February 1 to 3 and Mallakhamb will be organised from February 6 to 10 at Madhav Seva Trust in Bharat Mata Mandir premises.

Khelo India’s torch is coming to Ujjain on January 21, to spread the publicity of this event and to connect the officials and players of all sports organisations with this event. The torch will be taken out in a rally from Tower Chowk at 4 pm. This rally will reach Shri Mahakal Lok after passing through different routes of the city. In this regard, a meeting of various sports organisations of Ujjain was held at Kshirsagar Wrestling Arena.

