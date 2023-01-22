e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Khelo India Youth Games torch rally arrives in city 

Ujjain: Khelo India Youth Games torch rally arrives in city 

Under the Khelo India Youth Games, national-level Yogasan competitions will be organised in the city from February 1 to 3 and Mallkhamb competitions from February 6 to 10

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 01:38 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the Khelo India event on Saturday, MP Anil Firojia, Mahamandleshwar Sumananand Giri and public representatives along with collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla flagged off the torch rally under Khelo India Youth Games 5.0 from Tower Chowk. 

Starting from Tower Chowk, the torch rally passed through Chamunda Mata Mandir Chouraha, Dewas Gate, Malipura, Gudri and ended at Madhav Seva Nyas, which is the main venue of the coming event. The torch rally started from Bhopal on January 7 and reached Ujjain passing through various districts via Neemuch. On reaching here, a grand welcome was accorded to the participants of the rally.

Under the Khelo India Youth Games, national-level Yogasan competitions will be organised in the city from February 1 to 3 and Mallkhamb competitions from February 6 to 10. In this, more than 500 students below the age of 18 years from all over the country will participate in the competition. The fifth edition of Khelo India Youth Games is being organised in Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
Ujjain: Bus staff thrashes traveller in dispute over fare
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Khelo India Youth Games torch rally arrives in city 

Ujjain: Khelo India Youth Games torch rally arrives in city 

Ujjain: Devotees take bath at Triveni Sangam on Shanischari Amavasya

Ujjain: Devotees take bath at Triveni Sangam on Shanischari Amavasya

Madhya Pradesh: Families of martyrs to be feted on January 23 to mark Netaji’s birthday in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Families of martyrs to be feted on January 23 to mark Netaji’s birthday in Ujjain

Ujjain: 'Ramcharitmanas’ has the essence of Indian culture, says Dr SR Bhatt

Ujjain: 'Ramcharitmanas’ has the essence of Indian culture, says Dr SR Bhatt

Ujjain: 'State should give facilities at par with other states'  

Ujjain: 'State should give facilities at par with other states'  