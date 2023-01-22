Ujjain: Khelo India Youth Games torch rally arrives in city 

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the Khelo India event on Saturday, MP Anil Firojia, Mahamandleshwar Sumananand Giri and public representatives along with collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla flagged off the torch rally under Khelo India Youth Games 5.0 from Tower Chowk.

Starting from Tower Chowk, the torch rally passed through Chamunda Mata Mandir Chouraha, Dewas Gate, Malipura, Gudri and ended at Madhav Seva Nyas, which is the main venue of the coming event. The torch rally started from Bhopal on January 7 and reached Ujjain passing through various districts via Neemuch. On reaching here, a grand welcome was accorded to the participants of the rally.

Under the Khelo India Youth Games, national-level Yogasan competitions will be organised in the city from February 1 to 3 and Mallkhamb competitions from February 6 to 10. In this, more than 500 students below the age of 18 years from all over the country will participate in the competition. The fifth edition of Khelo India Youth Games is being organised in Madhya Pradesh.

