Ujjain: 'Keep your information storage system safe'

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day international workshop on Cyber Security and Social Engineering jointly organised by the Alumni and Social Cell, Institute of Computer Science, IQAC Vikram University and Allegis India concluded here on Friday.

The seminar was presided over by prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, vice-chancellor of Vikram University. The outline of the seminar was presented by Dr Lokesh Kumar Ladhani. Dr Umesh Kumar Singh, director of the Institute of Computer Science and IQAC Vikram University honoured all the guests. He told about how his workshop will enrich their knowledge base. He also said that there is a large team of ethical hackers under cyber security, who will take care of your data theft, data deletion or any of your problems. The main job of a cyber security expert is to prevent cyber attacks on the internet and protect system data.

The keynote speaker of the seminar and an alumnus of the institute, Chandan Kumar, who is currently working as vice-president in Citibank North America, said that the level of internet usage is increasing all over the world and the number of internet users is increasing day by day. So it becomes very important to pay attention to the security of internet users thus cyber security creates several layers of security for devices, software and processes. So that wrong activities on the internet can be stopped and user data can be kept safe. It was told by Chandan Kumar that you are aware of the security of your home, in the same way, you have to be active in keeping your information storage system safe. He also elaborated on the types of cyber attacks and how to avoid them.

Microsoft’s Sheetal Rai, the keynote speaker of the last session of the teacher and employee training workshop, provided training on the useful features of Microsoft Outlook. Rai said that Outlook provides the facility to keep your mail account organised, in this, you can automatically save incoming messages. Rai also said that when your computer connects to the Internet, there are many ways intruders are ready to break into your data. Therefore, do not open any unknown mail in the email, check it first and ensure security before clicking on any unknown link or unknown file.

The coordination of the workshop was done by Dr Bhupendra Kumar Pandya and Kirti Dikshit and technical support was provided by Shekhar Disawal. Geetika Singh conducted the proceedings while Dr Kshamashil Mishra proposed a vote of thanks.