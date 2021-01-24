Ujjain: Kathputliyan Jaag Rahi Hain; Dave’s fourth collection of poetry released

Ujjain: The fourth poetry collection ‘Kathputliyan Jaag Rahi Hain’ by veteran poet Shriram Dave, the editor of Samvartan, was launched here recently.

Ex-director of All India Radio, renowned painter and storyteller Prabhu Joshi was the chief guest for the occasion. Many writers from Indore and Dewas, including Ujjain, were also present at the ceremony held at the Kalidas Sanskrit Academy.

While presiding over the book launch ceremony senior poet Dr Pramod Trivedi said that the poems of Shriram Dave are well rooted in the culture and they talk about the common man. Dr Shailendra Kumar Sharma of Vikram University said that Dave’s poetry also highlights his creative journey as a writer for forty years.

Sharing his reviews about the collection critic Pradeep Mishra (Indore) said that it is a major success of a writer or poet to give his readers a creator’s point of view.

Shriram Dave recited two poems penned by him. Right after the inauguration, Garima Dave read the greeting message of Dr Prabhat Kumar Bhattacharya, founder, editor and coordinator of Samvartan.

The guests were welcomed by Dr Pilkendra Arora, Akhilesh Derashree, Ankit Sharma, Dr Devendra Joshi, Santosh Supekar, Vivek Sharma. Welcome speech was given by poet Rajesh Saxena. Senior narrator Pratapsingh Sodhi and painter Akshay Ameria were also present at the event.