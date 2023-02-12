Ujjain: Karni Sena activists gherao Chintaman police station

FP Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Rajput youths were attacked by three persons in Mundla Suleman of Chintaman Jawasiya police station. Instead of registering the report of the victims, the police registered a case of SC-ST Atrocity Act against them. Angered by this, Karni Sena laid siege to the Chintaman police station on Saturday. Dharmendra Chouhan who works as a labourer had taken advance money from Antar Singh and Jagdish who are residents of Mundla Suleman. But he was not coming for the committed work so Antar Singh and Jagdish reached his house to call him. During this, the women of Dharmendra’s family switched-off the electricity and the men of the house attacked both of them.

When Kamal Singh and Narendra Singh went to settle the dispute, people attacked them with nails and axes. Meanwhile, Sonu Singh, who was watering the field, went to intervene but was imprisoned and beaten badly. His legs were broken. All three were badly injured and were admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the Chintaman Jawasiya police registered a case against Kamal Singh, Narendra Singh and Sonu Singh. This enraged the people of Karni Sena and they gheraoed the Chintaman police station.

Sumit Singh said in connection with the incident that the people belonging to the Dalit class attacked first, yet a case was registered against the upper castes. President of Rajput Karni Sena, Indore, Anurag Pratap Singh said that if the police did not take action, there would be a fierce protest. State president of Rajput Karni Sena Sahindra Singh talked about abolishing the SC-ST Atrocity Act. He said that the upper castes are being victimised in the name of the SC-ST Act. The Rajput Karni Sena will strongly oppose this. The gherao lasted for about two hours and ended after the assurance of the officers.

