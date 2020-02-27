Ujjain: Karkraj Ghat to turn into tourist point

Ujjain: In the view of religious significance of Karkraj temple, municipal commissioner Rishi Garg said that the temple would be developed as a tourist centre in near future. During his visit to the temple on Thursday, the commissioner instructed the concerned officials to furnish a proposal in the matter. Garg also gave instructions to make proper arrangements for cleanliness in the temple and to get the approach road repaired.

Garg took the stock of arrangements at crematory and instructed to start renovation wherever necessary. He also insisted on the repairing of cemetery platforms and making arrangements for drinking water at the venue.

Commissioner fumes on seeing filth

Commissioner Garg fumed on seeing filth at cremation venue and imposed fine of Rs 25,000 on Oriental company and Global waste management separately. He also instructed to deduct salary of the responsible sanitation employees on seeing filth in Juna Somwariya area.