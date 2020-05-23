Ujjain: Jugglery or stupor, delay bloopers mar corona health bulletin

Ujjain: How jugglery cannot pay every time can be understood by a fact that the highly-controversial CMHO Mahaveer Khandelwal included those more than half dozen persons in the fresh list of Covid-19 patients on Saturday night who were already getting treatment in hospitals since May 16.

As per the medical bulletin issued by CMHO at 9.52 pm, 25 patients were identified as new patients. Among the new patients, 20 belonged to Ujjain, 3 to Mahidpur and 2 to Barnagar. The tehsil-wise break-up include 429, 74, 8, 34, 4 and 1 patients of Ujjain, Barnagar, Nagda, Mehidpur, Tarana and Khachrod, respectively. With two more deaths, the toll has reached 53 though no details of the deceased were adduced with the bulletin.

But this bulletin created a lot of panic in the areas, which it has named against the names of positive patients. For instance names of Mangilal Rathore (72) and his wife Shanti Bai (65) residents of Begampura were mentioned in Saturday’s bulletin as new patients on 118 and 122 number, respectively.

Whereas, names of both of them were already included in the bulletin issued on May 16. Both of them are undergoing treatment at the RD Gardi Medical College. Likewise, name of one Ramprasad Sharma (70) resident of Malipura was also figured in today’s bulletin, though he is getting treatment at the RDGMC since May 16.

The blooper doesn’t ends here in fact an ambulance went all the way to Sharma’s residence on Saturday night to fetch him to the RDGMC.

So far 6,366 samples have been taken in the district and the reports received indicated that 5,216 persons were Covid-19 negative. According to CMHO, in all 170 samples were examined on the day. 4 sample reports of those persons were identified during door-to-door survey and 17 samples of those persons who came in contact of Covid-19 patients were found positive on the day. 4 samples were found suspected. If bulletin figures are to be relied upon, only 34 sample reports are awaited. 224 patients have been discharged till date from different hospitals and quarantine centers. Total 273 active patients have been getting treatment in the hospitals.

This correspondent tried his level best to contact collector Asheesh Singh, CMHO Mahaveer Khandelwal and health department in-charge Kshitij Singhal till 12 midnight, but none of them responded to any of the queries. However, Ujjain PRO sent a message on WhatsApp that no document was adduced with today’s bulletin. According to insiders the information has been censored from media following huge political and administrative pressure.