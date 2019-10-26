Ujjain: Jains perform special yagn ahead of Diwali and start religious programmes

Ujjain: Ahead of Diwali, on Saturday Shwetamber Jain perform a special yagn dedicated to patron god Ghantakarna Mahaveer at Kharakua area located temple. On this occasion the idol of deity was decked beautifully with golden foil paper. On this occasion hundreds of Shwetamber Jain community members were present in the programme. Shripal Rajawat informed that the similar yagna is performed every year ahead of Diwali at the principal temple of the deity located in Maudi, Gujarat. On this occasion Anupkumar,Punitkumar, Pankajkumar, Prakash Chandra Jain, Sanjay Jain, Permkumar Jain, and other community members were present.

Digamber Jains start 5 day religious programme: Digamber Jains also started a 5 day religious programme at Shantinath Digamber Jain temple on Saturday. According to spokesperson Dr Sachin Kasliwal on Saturday birth of deity Mahavir was celebrated. On this occasion under seer Mardavsagar’s guidance all the rituals were performed. Kasliwal told that on Sunday Shantidhara and abhishek would be performed while on Monday Chaturmas concluding programme would be organised.