Ujjain: Jain seer advises to community members to celebrate Mahaveer Jayanti at home

Ujjain: To contain the spread of coronavirus, prominent Jain seer Pragya Sagar Maharaj has advised the community members to celebrate Mahaveer Jayanti at home.

He asked the devotees to recite Mahaveer Chalisa and perform aarti at home and also light earthen lamps outside homes and temples.

Mahaveer Tapobhumi Trust joint secretary Sachin Kasliwal said community members should arrange programmes at home with family members while observing social distancing. Selected photos of these home celebrations uploaded by the community members on social media will be awarded by the trust, he added.