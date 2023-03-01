e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Jail guard highlights irregularities in Central Jail during Jan Sunwai 

Jail guard Narendra Chowdhary appeared before the collector in a public hearing on Tuesday complaining about serious irregularities in Central Jail Bhairavgarh and people were shocked

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 02:56 AM IST
article-image
Jail guard makes his submission before the collector during Jan Sunwai programme, in Ujjain on Tuesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Irregularities in Central Jail Bhairavgarh continue unabated. In the Jan Sunwai (public hearing) programme on Tuesday, a complaint was received that drugs were being sold in the jail canteen. This work is being done in through outsider Jagdish Parmar. A jail guard has given an application in this regard thus putting the jail administration in the dock.

Jail guard Narendra Chowdhary appeared before the collector in a public hearing on Tuesday complaining about serious irregularities in Central Jail Bhairavgarh and people were shocked. He told the collector that items like liquor, charas and ganja are being delivered to the jail through the canteen. Jagdish Parmar, an outsider, is extorting money from the jail prisoners and harassing the jail staff. He also informed about other irregularities going on in the jail. However, collector Kumar Purushottam has referred to conducting an inquiry regarding the complaint of the jail guard. Collector said that this is a matter of the department, yet if there is any irregularity then it will be investigated.

