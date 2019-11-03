Ujjain: IOC launches Pre-Deliver Check campaign

Ujjain: Public sector oil company Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) ambitious nationwide PDC (Pre-Deliver Check) campaign was launched in the district with the aim is to enhance safety at consumer’s premises.

A vehicle rally was taken out by all distributors of Indian Oil in city. The rally was inaugurated by chief guest and District Supply Controller ML Maru, special guest Manish Kumar and Kamlesh Asare of Indian Oil. All agencies of the city viz Mahakal Indane Service, Avantika Gas Agency, Raj Gas Service, Sanjog Indane, Nagina Indane and Deepatesh Indane’s delivery boys were present. The company official gave detailed information about how to check delivery cylinder with leak detector, how to weigh with weighing fork etc. They also appealed to make digital payments. The programme was conducted by Bhagwandas Airen and Niranjan Marmat proposed a vote of thanks.

In this series and under the month-long initiative, delivery boys while delivering cylinder at doorstep will give emphasis on checking valve leakage and O ring. Special equipments for the purpose designed by LPG Equipment Research Center (LERC) have been provided to the staff. IOC officials Manish Kumar and Kamlesh Aseri urged consumers to accept cylinder delivery only after PDC as it’s a crucial issue related to safety of the user. They said delivery staff has also been directed to display weight of cylinder to the customer. Gas dealer Sandeep Vatsa said awareness campaigns are being planned in community meets, schools, colleges and village panchayats. A rally was taken out in major city areas in Nagda on the kicking-off of the campaign.