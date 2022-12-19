Ujjain: International symposium on AI organised in Vikram University

FP Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day international symposium on the topic, “How Artificial Intelligence is changing the world” was organised by the social cell of the Institute of Computer Science, Vikram University. The seminar was presided over by Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, vice-chancellor of Vikram University. As a keynote speaker in this one-day seminar, an alumnus of the institute and keynote speaker Vijay Gupta, senior director Capgemini, Pune, in his address mentioned that the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this year’s budget has introduced artificial intelligence and has kept a provision of Rs 8,000 crore for research. Gupta said that in 1955, John McCarthy first used the word Artificial Intelligence, which is why he is also called the Father of Artificial Intelligence.

The concept of Artificial Intelligence is very old. When a machine or device solves problems by learning to adapt to situations, it comes under the purview of Artificial Intelligence. It can be said to be a combination of thinking, planning, learning, language processing, conceptualization, speed and creativity. Participant speaker Ajaya Pandey, vice-president, JP Morgan, Chase and Corporation, Dallas, USA said that one of the biggest benefits of Artificial Intelligence accrues to companies that work in the field of customer service. This is because the speciality of Artificial Intelligence is that it works on machine learning. This means that it improves itself by understanding the data. That’s why it first understands the data it is getting from the user and then responds accordingly. Jai Vardhan Gupta, senior manager, Accenture, America said that with the rapid development of artificial intelligence today, speculations are being made that millions of jobs will be lost due the coming few years.

After the introduction of automated robots in the logistics industry, a large number of people’s jobs have come under threat. In the coming future, a big workforce will be of Artificial Intelligence. In such a situation, the employment options for humans will be very limited. Rajendra Gang, senior delivery manager, IBM told the students that currently all the patents have been taken in the field of Artificial Intelligence all over the world. In this, IBM has a share of more than 30 per cent. The concept of this seminar was laid down by Dr Umesh Kumar Singh, director of the Institute. Dr Kshamashil Mishra of the Institute welcomed the guests to the programme. The programme was conducted by Geetika Singh and the vote of thanks was given by Dr Bhupendra Pandya.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Agrawal yuvak yuvati parichay sammelan held in Ujjain