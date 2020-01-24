Ujjain: ‘Indefinite’ protest against CAA, NPR, NRC commence

Ujjain: An indefinite protest was started by thousands of people against NPC, CAA and NRC at Begambagh area on Friday. All the people raised slogans against NRC, CAA and NPR and demanded to withdraw CAA. They pledged not to leave the venue until their demands were met.

At 3’oclock in noon, hundreds of people started gathering in Begambagh and discussed about the withdrawal of CAA. Speaking against NRC, Maulana Ayub said that no citizen of this country will be deported and those who are thinking about implementing NRC they will have to leave. We all are Indian citizens and we don’t need to prove our citizenship.

Delegate of Bharat Mukti Morcha, Nandlal Chauhan, said, “Elected politicians are forcing people to show the documents, if they had to do this, it should have been declared before parliament elections.” Notably, this is first time in the city when people including dozens of women have come out from their houses to take part in this indefinite protest.

People have been requested to bring their own food at venue. People will stay there all 24 hours and various speakers will address the people regarding this issue. 200 volunteers are managing the traffic and other arrangements.