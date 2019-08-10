Ujjain: Incessant rains hit life in city

Ujjain: Main reservoir Gambhir Dam on Friday was full to its capacity following incessant rain in the city and surrounding area of like Indore and Dewas.

Ever since the onset of monsoon in last week of June, the city had been waiting for a heavy spell of rain so that all water bodies touch its full capacity.

Following heavy rain in last couple of days all ponds, rivers and reservoirs are full to its capacity. Weatherman of government Jiwajirao observatory said that 127 mm rain was recorded in last 24 hours. The city has received 596mm rainfall till Friday evening.