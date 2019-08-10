Ujjain

Updated on

Ujjain: Incessant rains hit life in city

By FPJ News Service

Ever since the onset of monsoon in last week of June, the city had been waiting for a heavy spell of rain so that all water bodies touch its full capacity.

Ujjain: Main reservoir Gambhir Dam on Friday was full to its capacity following incessant rain in the city and surrounding area of like Indore and Dewas.

Following heavy rain in last couple of days all ponds, rivers and reservoirs are full to its capacity. Weatherman of government Jiwajirao observatory said that 127 mm rain was recorded in last 24 hours. The city has received 596mm rainfall till Friday evening.

