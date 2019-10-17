Ujjain: Illegal wine seized, accused arrested

UJJAIN: Acting on a special tip off, crime branch police seized 28 crates of country liquor wine from a car from Saibag colony under Nagziri police station limits on Thursday. According to SI Prateek Yadav, 28 crates of country liquor wine were recovered from a car bearing number MP 09 HC 2657, which was also seized. The police arrested accused Nilesh Sangat resident of Valmiki Nagar near Freeganj and registered an FIR against him and his accomplices Sonu Dhakad, Monu Dhakad and Jitu Medical who succeeded in fleeing from the scene. During interrogation, Nilesh told the police that few days ago he had joined a racket which dealt with illegal supply of liquor across the city. The police launched a manhunt.