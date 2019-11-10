Ujjain: If diagnosed at early stage, head & neck cancer can be cured: Dr Gupta

Ujjain: On the occasion of ‘World Cancer Day’ city-based ENT and oral cancer surgeon Dr Rajeev Gupta delivered a special lecture programme recently.

He told about the head and neck cancer saying that nowadays the numbers of patients are increasing in head and neck oral cancer diseases. The main reason is using tobacco related products, in spite of tobacco there are so many reasons such as sharp tooth, bad oral hygiene and some viral infections also causes head and neck cancers. He told that some alarming symptoms indicates the status of disease such as ulcers in mouth and tongue, difficulty in swallowing, difficulty in breathing and some mass in neck requires doctors consultations.

According to Dr Gupta, if patients reach the doctor in very early symptoms there is full cure of head and neck cancers. In today’s scenario with the help of surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy cure of cancer diseases are available. The main thing is the diagnosis of disease in early stage so people should be aware about the symptoms, he added.