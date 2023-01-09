Ujjain: Hundreds take part in pension Mahakumbh

Pensioners participate in “Pension Mahakumbh’, in Ujjain on Sunday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Before the upcoming assembly elections, the demand for restoration of the old pension scheme in Madhya Pradesh has started intensifying. In Ujjain also, officers and employees from all over the state on Sunday participated in the Mahakumbh of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme Sangh (NMOPSS) for the demand of restoration of old pension scheme (OPS) and restoration of seniority from the date of first appointment.

During the Mahakumbh at the Samajik Nyay Parisar, the protestors asked the government to accept their demands at the earliest. They warned to hold a bigger Mahakumbh in Bhopal on February 5 if their demands were not met. They said that all the employees and office bearers of the Sangh will support the opposition in the upcoming elections. After the Mahakumbh, the protesters reached Tower Chowk via Chamunda Mata Chauraha, Freeganj Over-bridge holding placards. They handed over a memorandum to tehsildar AK Mishra in the name of PM Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

