UJJAIN: HUNDREDS OF TREES PLANTED AT VARIOUS PLACES

Ujjain: Hundreds of trees were planted across the city by the educational and social organisations to mark the occasion of Hariyali Amavasya here on Thursday.

EK ABHIYAN DHARTI KE SHRINGAR KA

At Government Girls Post-graduate College, street play, short drama, oath to conserve environment and seed ball making workshop were organised under the joint aegis of Science Committee and Forest Department. With this, Hariyali Mahotsava under the title ‘Ek Abhiyan dharti ke shringar ka’ got-off as per the directives of higher education department. DFO PN Mishra, DDFO Anubha Trivedi, forest officers Shamsher Singh Tomar and principal Dr Ulka Yadav were present. Convener Dr Leena Lakhani shed light on the theme of event. Dr Rashmi Sharma conducted the proceedings while Dr Pratibha Akhand proposed a vote of thanks.

Tree Plantation ceremony was held in the Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School, by the Science Club under the guidance and support of the principal Sister Shanthi. Students of classes VI to XII enthusiastically participated and a variety of saplings were planted at different sites in the school grounds. The event was joined in by vice-principal Sister Deepti, Sister Namitha, Sister Modesta and all the teachers who not only planted trees but also displayed the theme ‘Go Green’ by wearing green. The students and mentors of the Club emphasised the need of saving the environment by planting more trees and also highlighted afforestation by raising slogans and raising banners.

Mayor, chairman plant saplings

Mayor Meena Jonwal along with former minister Babulal Jain, Anil Jain Kaluheda, Buddiprakash Soni, Premlata Bendwal and Hemlata Kuwal planed saplings at Dussehra Maidan under ward-44. Likewise, Ujjain Municipal Corporation chairman Sonu Gehlot planted saplings at Vishnu Sagar.

Rashtra Bharti College

Plantation programme and selfie competition were organised by the Rashtra Bharti Education College in presence of principal Dr Rashmi Sharma and students of first and fourth semester along with staff members.

On the banks of River Kshipra

More than 5000 were saplings of varies special were planted behind Mittal Avenue Hotel on the banks of river Kshipra under the aegis of Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj. Rameshwar Dubey, Ramesh Chandra Pandya, Shyam Narayan Vyas, Jiyalal Sharma, Arun Shukla, Shailendra Vyas, Yogesh Vya and Yashwant Bhargava were present.