Ujjain: Hundreds of pilgrims reach first halt station for Panchkroshi Yatra 2 days in advance

Rural people from every age group dance during Panchkroshi Yatra in Ujjain on Friday.

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Panchkroshi Yatra is to begin from the 10th date of Vaishakh month, but devotees from all over the country began the yatra two days in advance and have camped at Pingleshwar, the first stop on Thursday evening and Friday morning.

The administration is in the process of taking stock of preparations for Panchkroshi Yatra. Construction of toilets, drinking water, road repair work are being done for devotees by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) and other government departments. More than 1k pilgrims have already camped at Pingleshwar, the first stop of the yatra. CSP Omprakash Mishra said that about 500 women and men had left for the yatra in the night itself after having darshan of Lord Nagchandreshwar.

From 6 in the morning, the yatra started again. Barricades and police force have been deployed on the highway falling in the middle of the yatra route. In-charge of different police stations will be on duty on the entire yatra route. Apart from this, plainclothes policemen are keeping a vigil on the yatra so that anti-social elements are thwarted.

