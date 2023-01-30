Ujjain: Huge procession taken out on the eve of ‘Panchkalyanak Mahotsav’

FP Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): 'Magal Pravesh Varghoda’ was taken out amid much fanfare from Suraj Nagar Ground on Sunday under the ongoing 23-day ‘Anjanashalaka Pratishtha Mahamahotsav’ at Abhyudayapuram Jain Gurukul. More than sixty sadhus and sadhvis, including three Jain Acharyas and hundreds of community members took part in this procession which was about two km long. Women’s troupes took out attractive tableaux spreading the colours of the folk culture. Folk artists danced with horses, carts, bands, Indra flag, elephants, etc.

The ‘Panchkalyanak Mahotsav’ will start from 9 am on Monday with the inauguration of Raj Darbar. At 10.30 am, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will attend the programme. Pratishtacharya Nardev Sagar Suri Maharaj, pilgrimage motivator Sanskar Yagya pioneer Acharya Mukti Sagar Surishwar, Acharya Matichandra Sagar, Panyas Achal Mukti Sagar, Adhyatma Yogi Adarsh Ratnasagar, Muni Padam Kirti Sagar and other Muni Mandal’s historic entry to city took place on Sunday.

Varghoda started from Suraj Nagar Ground, which reached Kartik Mela Ground via Sakhipura, Daulatganj, Favvara Chowk, Kanthal, Sati Gate, Gopal Mandir, Dhaba Road, Dani Gate and converted into Dharma Sabha. After Mangal Pravesh, all the Sadhus and Sadhvi including Shri Sheel Rekha Shree, Charu Darsha Shree, Mukti Rekha Shree along with other Sadhvi Mandal marched to Shri Abhyudayapuram Gurukul located in Dharambadla.

