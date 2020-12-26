Ujjain : Houses of 'stone pelters' razed

Ujjain: Samagra Hindu Samaj, BJP, Bajarang Dal and others Hindu groups took out a rally to raise funds for Ram Temple on Friday. When the rally was passing through Begambagh some anti social elements of a sect, from the either sides of the road, started showering stones on the members of the Hindu Groups.

The incident created panic among the participants of the rally. Timely and prompt intervention of the administration to send armed police force to control the situation prevented the situation from turning serious. But, the sudden attack left many participants injured.

On Saturday the administration and Ujjain Municipal Corporation indentified the houses from where the rioters started stone pelting and razed the illegal constructions of the same. Heavy police force was deployed during the demolition of houses of rioters.

Based on the CCTV footage and statements of victims an FIR has been registered against the rioters. Most of the alleged accused are on the run.

Police allege that Ayaz and Firdos plotted the attack. They allegedly called in Waseem, Sohail alias Cheena, Golubaba, Ejaz Gaza, Akaram Bheda, Munna, Sharukh Jalebi, Shehzad Shah and others to execute their ploy.

On Friday after the incident collector Asheesh Singh, ADM Narendra Suryavanhi, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla and ASP Amarendra Singh planned the action against the rioters that was executed on Saturday. Firdos has been arrested. Manhunt for other alleged accused has been launched.

NSA for spreading rumours

SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla appealed the locals for not paying attention on rumours being spread by anti social elements. He said that protest of any kind is not allowed. He reiterated that action against the sender will be taken under NSA for any objectionable post on social media which disturbs law and order of the city.