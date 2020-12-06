Ujjain: Home Guards’ Day celebrated

Ujjain: At an event was organised to mark the Home Guards’ day on Sunday. Divisional commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma and collector Asheesh Singh were the special guests of the programme. Both commissioner and collector received salute from the parade. Home guards demonstrated mock-drill on disaster rescue operations. District commandant Santosh Jaat and other officials were present.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)