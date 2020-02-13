Ujjain: Holland-based NRI family cheated in name of ‘bhasmaarti’ permission

Ujjain: A nexus of hoteliers, priests and middlemen active in the affairs of Mahakaleshwar Temple once again cheated devotees in the name of providing access for the ‘bhasmaarti’, which is held every day in the wee hours at Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The nexus in question this time cheated Holland-based Sharma Family, which is in fact non-resident Indians (NRI). This fraud was made with the five members of the family including Krishnadevi, Ambalika, Krishna, Kirti Kumari and Dharmavati. The family had stayed at Indore’s Malhar Hotel and reached the city for bhasmaarti on Thursday. They suspected of the foul play when they were not allowed to pour water on the presiding deity despite giving pandas (priest) Rs 3000 in the name of worship during bhasmaarti.

The Sharma family immediately approached the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) where assistant administrator Moolchand Junwal entertained them and gave a patient hearing on their submission. The victims informed that they have got the ‘off-line’ permission for bhasmaarti only on Wednesday with the help of one Sumit (Indore), panda Himanshu son of late Gopal Vyas (Guru) and priest representative Manish Joshi. They revealed that they paid Rs 10, 000 on getting the passes at the rate of Rs 2,000 each. Along with it, they also paid Rs 3,000 for worship.

Stunned over the narrations of Holland-based NRIS, the MTMC officials immediately took on record their written complaint and sent it for further action to the Mahakaleshwar Temple. “It is simply a case of cheating. Previously also, such cases have been reported. Unaware devotees had been made victims by a nexus. In present case, we will also suspend the priest and his representative for committing such a grave irregularity,” Junwal told Free Press.