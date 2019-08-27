Ujjain: Heavy rains likely in city

Ujjain: Meteorological department forecast heavy rain in the city and surrounding areas. Showers starting early morning on Monday continued for the whole day intermittently.

According to Government Jiwajirao Observatory, during last 24 hours 17mm rain was recorded. The city has received 797 mm rain during the monsoon season as of now. Due to disturbance in south-east, south-west and north-west Arabian Sea, heavy rain is expected in Ujjain and Indore region.

According to land record department, Ujjain tehsil recorded 10mm, Ghattiya 2mm, Kahchrod 33mm, Nagda19mm, Badnagar 23mm, Mehidpur 20mm and Tarana recorded 5mm rain during last 24 hours.

So far in Ujjain district has recorded 1021 mm average rain. While in Dewas 790.8mm, Shajapur 1009mm, Ratlam 1029.1mm, Mandsaur1282.3mm, Neemuch 1075.3mm, and Agar-Malwa recorded 1108.3mm rain.