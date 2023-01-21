Ujjain: Health staff, other employees protest against Sarthak app

Government employees read out the memorandum before submitting it to the civil surgeon in Ujjain on Friday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Seven organisations along with Madhya Pradesh State Employees Union here on Friday submitted a memorandum to the civil surgeon and co-chief superintendent of the District Hospital in protest against the compulsion of their presence on duty through the Sarthak App.

Under the leadership of Madhya Pradesh State Employees Union joint secretary MR Mansuri and health departmental committee president Naveen Pandey, the health workers, while handing over a memorandum to civil surgeon Dr PN Verma protested against the Sarthak app. They demanded the abolition of this system.

Mansuri, said that through the memorandum it was requested that all the medical officers, nursing officers, lab technician employees, small-wage employees, and paramedical staff of the Ujjain district hospital oppose the attendance through the Sarthak app. Because we have emergency duties, court dates of doctors and duties of nursing and other staff in Mahakal temple, cultural programmes, fairs, sometimes health camps, sometimes camps and sometimes VIP duty, which has no time limit the use of Sarthak app should be stopped.

It was also highlighted in the memorandum that due to all the said inconsistencies, attendance through the Sarthak app is not possible. Problems like mental and economic (salary withdrawal) may also arise, they contended.

