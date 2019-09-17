Ujjain: Head constable dies in suspicious condition

Ujjain: Head constable, posted at Mahakal police station, was found dead on Barnagar road. He was returning back home located at Ambodiya after completing his duty on Sunday night.

According to Mahakal police head constable Shobharam Goad (52) was on the way to his home at Ambodiya after completing his duty, when the police received the information from onlookers about him lying unconscious on the road.

The police immediately reached at the venue and rushed Goad to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. According to his kin, the constable had undergone a heart surgery. The family member also found some wounds on his body. A probe has been launched.