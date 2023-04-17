Ujjain: HC likely to hear PIL into security contract this week

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of MP High Court may hear the case of controversial order of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee to hand over the contract of security of Maakal Temple Complex to Mumbai-based security agency. The matter is most likely to be listed this week. A petition has been filed in the High Court regarding the issue, which is currently in the pending list.

Earlier a complaint was made with the Lok Ayukta, the investigation of which has been started. Crystal Integrated Services Pvt Ltd company has been embroiled in controversy even before getting the work order regarding security in Mahakal temple. Pithampur, Dhar resident Omprakash son of Babulal Dhakad has filed a PIL. This petition was filed on April 6. and is likely to be heard on April 19.

The petitioner has made principal secretary, spirituality department, chairman, Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee and administrator as parties in the case. The temple management committee had floated a tender regarding the security arrangements in the Mahakal temple complex.

Ten companies participated in the tender process and the contract was awarded to Crystal Integrated Services Private Limited. As soon as the terms of the contract were disclosed, objections started coming in. A complaint was made to the Lok Ayukta. The Lok Ayukta had issued a notice to the temple committee.

