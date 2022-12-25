Ujjain: Handicrafts fair-cum-exhibition inaugurated as pre-event of International Water Conference

Guests present during the inauguration of handicrafts fair. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Srijan’ handicrafts fair and exhibition was inaugurated on Saturday at Malgudi Days Resort, Indore Road as pre-event of the ‘Sujalam’ International Water Conference. Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, departments of culture, planning, economics and statistics, Government of MP, MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad and Deen Dayal Shodh Sansthan are jointly hosting the mega event.

The guests of the event were Makhan Singh Chauhan, chairman, MP Pilgrimage Fair Authority, vice-president of Jan Abhiyan Parishad Vibhash Upadhyaya, Anand Jeevan Das Maharaj of Swaminarayan Temple and Member of Parliament Anil Firojia and MLA Paras Jain. They inaugurated the event by lighting a lamp in front of the idol of Shri Ganesh.

Silk, Bhairavgarh, Bhoj print, Bagh, Dabu, Khadi, Bandhej, and handloom crafts will be displayed and exhibited at Srijan Handicraft Fair. On the occasion of the inauguration of the fair, the guests could also see the craftsmen at work. Cultural presentations by eminent artists of the state will also be displayed in the fair mainly every day at seven in the evening.

Artists who contributed in Kala Sangam were felicitated during close ceremony. | FP Photo

KALA SANGAM CONCLUDES

The ongoing five-day ‘Kala Sangam’ water-based painting programme under the Sujalam International Water Conference concluded here on Saturday. The programme started with the lighting of the lamp by the guests in front of Baba Mahakal and Goddess Saraswati. In the five-day Kala Sangam, very attractive artworks were done by eminent painters on the main water element and related topics from the five elements of Panchmahabhoot.

After that, all the artists were felicitated with certificates and mementoes by guest Anand Jeevan Das of Swaminarayan Mandir and vice- president of MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad Vibhash Upadhyaya. All the paintings were made under the direction of Dr Kalpana Bhatt, the coordinator of the Kala Sangam programme. The characteristics and subject matter of the pictures were provided. The vote of thanks for the programme was done by Trupti Bairagi.