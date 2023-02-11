Ujjain: Hand-tied body of youth recovered from Naikhedi railway stop

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation spread after a hand-tied body of a young man was found at Barola Phanta in front of Naikhedi on the Ujjain-Nagda railway track here on Friday afternoon. There are injury marks on the body of the youth and it is suspected that he has been murdered.

The Kotwar of the village informed the Bhairavgarh police station about the body on the tracks. The young man’s head was badly mutilated and his body was lying on the tracks near the railway crossing. There was a maroon-coloured vest on the torso and the hands were tied with green cloth at the back.

The body was brought to the hospital for post-mortem in a UMC vehicle. Bhairavgarh police station in-charge Praveen Pathak said that the body has not been identified yet. Nearby CCTV cameras are being checked. At the moment nothing has been touched. Information about the body was passed on to nearby police stations and information about missing youths is being collected from their area.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)