Ujjain: GSP distributing 300 food packets every day

Ujjain: Amid battle against Coronavirus with other social organizations, Gayatri Shakti Peeth is daily donating 300 food packets for needy and poor city dwellers.

The packets are being distributed through administration. Ujjain unit’s head Devendra Kumar Shirvastava informed the donors are continuously coming forward for extending help to poor and needy, under the aegis of Gayatri Shakti Peeth and they are ready for to make charity further for lockdown extension.

He informed that food packaging is being done under observation of municipal officials.