Ujjain: Green soldiers get awards for protecting environment

Ujjain: On completion of 21 years of Roopantaran Samajik Evam Jankalyan Sanstha, the institute started the Paryawaran Sanrakshak Samman. In this first year of programme, a total of 12 institutions and 9 forest department workers were awarded the Paryawaran Sanrakshak Samman.

The program was presided over by environmentalist Prof Pramod Kumar Verma. Remembering Late Anil Madhav Dave, on this occasion, chief guest of programme Vibhash Upadhyay, vice-president, Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad, was felicitated by all 12 social organisations. He was jointly requested by 12 organisations to start a comprehensive mass campaign for protection of environment, in which all the institutions will fully cooperate and participate at their respective level. He said that conservation of Panch Mahabhutas is our first duty. He assured everyone that whether he remains at this post or not, he will definitely fulfil his duty.

Upadhyay also said that he respects the sentiments of everyone that river Kshipra should be brought back to its ever flowing state and he will definitely try at the governance level. This will not be possible solely by public sentiments and their one sided effort. It is important that a detailed action plan is worked out both by government and public together, than only positive results will be attained by Simhastha Fair-2028.

Special guest of the event forest officer Narendra Pandwa was happy to see the environmental lovers of Ujjain together under one roof, and also expressed the concern that the forest area of Ujjain district is only 0.67, and with the cooperation of all, forest department will definitely achieve some success in changing this situation. Convenor of the programme, Rajeev Pahwa, chairman, Roopantaran thanking all the institutions and the team of the forest department said that when the work done by the people is appreciated, they are encouraged and other people get inspiration.