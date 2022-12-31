Ujjain: Grant building permission within 500 metres of 'Mahakal area' as per law, says Mayor Mukesh Tatwal

Mayor addresses officials of Colony Cell during a meeting in Ujjain on Friday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Mukesh Tatwal on Friday assured that permission of constructing buildings within 500 meters of ‘Mahakal Area’ will be given after examination of all the documents as per the legal opinion. “Guidelines will be given regarding quick action and citizens need not get confused over the issue,” he said.

Addressing a meeting of the officials of the Colony Cell, the mayor said that Ujjain Municipal Corporation will discharge its duties in the interests of the residents. Tatwal said that corporator Prakash Sharma had apprised of the difference in the order of the Supreme Court. Likewise, Ujjain North MLA Paras Chandra Jain had also drawn the attention of the collector in this regard.

In the light of Supreme Court’s order, discussion on the decision to ban the construction of the building within 500 meters radius of Mahakal Area and the opinion presented by the UMC counsel were thoroughly discussed in the meeting. It was concluded that the apex court did not ban issuing permission for building construction within 500 meters of the Mahakal Area and rather it directed to remove encroachments from this area. Mayor after meeting with the officials directed to take legal action on the issue, so that the building permission could be given. About 25,000 building owners will be able to get relief from the said order. Ward numbers 21, 22, 23, 30, 33, 35 and 36 will get relief in the said area.