Ujjain: Gram Panchayat seeks Rs 2.85 lakh from each displaced family

Representational Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Some families of Binod Mill Ki Chawl who were displaced in December 2022 were temporarily shifted to buildings located at village Surasa, Agar Road. Most of these were such families who did not even have money to pay the rent. But now more calamities await these families. According to Rakesh Yadav of Sangharsh Samiti, a notice by the gram panchayat has been pasted for each family to deposit Rs 2, 85, 000 in three days, failing which they will have to vacate their houses.

Everyone has been instructed to be present on Saturday, at 11 am. This has created a stir among the citizens, and they are getting upset. The reason is that the subsidy of PM Awas Yojana is currently closed. In the month of April 2023, when the subsidy is received as per the budget, these poor families will be able to buy these houses by taking advantage of the subsidy, otherwise, they will come on the road. Yadav alleged the district administration is also silent in this matter.

