Ujjain: Govt employees submit memo to Ambedkar’s statue

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): United Employees Front has launched a state-wide phased agitation over the non-redressal of the legitimate demands. In the third phase of the movement, a State-level protest demonstration was held at district headquarters in the state on Sunday, said Maan Singh Chauhan, district president of Madhya Pradesh Officer Employees United Front. In the same context, a memorandum was placed at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s statue in Ujjain, in which 24-point demand of the employees.

Their demands included restoration of old pension, oresuming promotions, providing dearness allowance with arrears from due date, removing salary discrepancy of clerical staff and regular teacher cadre, etc. Also, a request was made to settle the demands of all cadres along with promotion designations according to merit. After submission of the said memorandum, the protestors burnt the government’s order to form a committee for promotion and requisite DA with arrears. Office-bearers of different 23 employee unions were present during the agitation.