Ujjain: Govt college profs fete higher education commissioner for resolving issues

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional unit of State Government College Professors’ Association felicitated and welcomed commissioner of higher education department, Bhopal, Karmveer Sharma for his untiring efforts to redress problems of college professors. Union officials honoured and felicitated commissioner Sharma by presenting shawl, shrifal and mementoes. Divisional president of association Dr Keshavmani Sharma extended gratitude to commissioner for resolving objection of finance department from 2008 to 2022 regarding entitlement of earned leave by principal during summer vacation.

Association demanded that the meeting of the counselling committees at the state, divisional and district levels should be conducted within prescribed time period. They also sought end to probation period of newly-appointed assistant professors, support in disseminating 10,000 AGP-related orders for long-struggling professors, pending orders related to senior category and preferred category and pay band 4. They also urged him to issue orders related to amendment in the preferred category and professor designation.

They urged commissioner to declare five-day week during summer vacation for department as well because it was five days a week for class III and IV employees. Due to their absence on Saturdays, it was becomes difficult to open rooms in colleges. The time period of the confidential report was also requested to be made in accordance with the academic session from July 1 to June 30 instead of April 1 to March 31 for the higher education department.