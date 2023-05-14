 Ujjain: Govt college profs fete higher education commissioner for resolving issues
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Govt college profs fete higher education commissioner for resolving issues

Ujjain: Govt college profs fete higher education commissioner for resolving issues

They also urged him to issue orders related to amendment in the preferred category and professor designation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 06:31 AM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional unit of State Government College Professors’ Association felicitated and welcomed commissioner of higher education department, Bhopal, Karmveer Sharma for his untiring efforts to redress problems of college professors. Union officials honoured and felicitated commissioner Sharma by presenting shawl, shrifal and mementoes. Divisional president of association Dr Keshavmani Sharma extended gratitude to commissioner for resolving objection of finance department from 2008 to 2022 regarding entitlement of earned leave by principal during summer vacation.

Association demanded that the meeting of the counselling committees at the state, divisional and district levels should be conducted within prescribed time period. They also sought end to probation period of newly-appointed assistant professors, support in disseminating 10,000 AGP-related orders for long-struggling professors, pending orders related to senior category and preferred category and pay band 4. They also urged him to issue orders related to amendment in the preferred category and professor designation.

They urged commissioner to declare five-day week during summer vacation for department as well because it was five days a week for class III and IV employees. Due to their absence on Saturdays, it was becomes difficult to open rooms in colleges. The time period of the confidential report was also requested to be made in accordance with the academic session from July 1 to June 30 instead of April 1 to March 31 for the higher education department.

Read Also
Ujjain: 5,228 cases solved during NLA, award of Rs 11.86 crore passed
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Like Sanatan Dharma, fasting is like a penance in Muslims as well, says Jaivardhan Singh

Ujjain: Like Sanatan Dharma, fasting is like a penance in Muslims as well, says Jaivardhan Singh

Ujjain: Preparations afoot for ‘Mardarshak Bhandara’ at Pingleshwar

Ujjain: Preparations afoot for ‘Mardarshak Bhandara’ at Pingleshwar

Ujjain: Four teams from city to participate in girls basketball tourney at Rajnandgaon

Ujjain: Four teams from city to participate in girls basketball tourney at Rajnandgaon

Ujjain: Govt college profs fete higher education commissioner for resolving issues

Ujjain: Govt college profs fete higher education commissioner for resolving issues

Ujjain: Mayor, MLA meet CM, demand Sewerkhedi dam

Ujjain: Mayor, MLA meet CM, demand Sewerkhedi dam