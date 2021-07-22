Ujjain: Governor Gehlot welcomed as politician

Ujjain: Karnataka Governor Thavarchand Gehlot was accorded a warm welcome on the lines of a politician by BJP workers during his visit to the city on Thursday.

Banners, hoardings were installed across the city and insertions welcoming him in newspaper.

He got appointed as Governor of Karnataka by the President about 10 days back. Prior this, he was the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment in Modi Govt.

Managing committee administrator Narendra Suryavanshi presented him a memento in the Mahakal temple. A large number of BJP workers and leaders were present at the Circuit House while Gehlot took the Guard of Honor.

Members of Sikh community too reached out to welcome him. They demanded that Governor should make efforts for the upliftment of Bidar Sahib Gurdwara. The members of Sikh community presented him with a sword as a mark of honour. He assured them that he will do his best for the cause. S. Iqbal Singh Gandhi, S. Charanjit Singh Kalra and others were present

BJP workers travelled to the outskirts of the city to welcome him. Gehlot too behaved like a politician. He got down from his car.

He even managed the overenthusiastic workers who were vying to get snapped with him. He asked them to break the huddle and stand in the form a semicircle so that everyone is facing in the direction from where the photos are being clicked.