Ujjain: ‘Government’s decision a step to weaken civic bodies’

Ujjain: Strongly condemning Kamal Nath government’s decision to conduct election of mayor and president of municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats on ‘indirect’ basis, Ujjain Municipal Corporation president Sonu Gehlot has described it as a step to weaken the civic bodies.

Reacting on Wednesday’s decision taken by the state cabinet, Gehlot said that about 30 per cent of the population resides under the ambit of civic bodies and track record of last 20 years says that these bodies have become strong in wake of direct election on the posts of mayor and president.

Moreover, various schemes of the state government could also be implemented effectively. About one third of the civic bodies of state have got ranking in best 100 cities under Swacchta Mission during last three years. “As the people elect mayor and president directly, they maintain equal vision for five years and don’t bother about their removal,” Gehlot pleaded.

The BJP leader further said that Wednesday’s amended in ‘MP Nagar Palik Adhiniyam-1956’ was incomplete as it does not mention about the process to remove mayor and president, who will now be elected by the corporators and councilors.

“This decision is taken in haste and keeping in mind the interests of Congress party, but it will ultimately promote money and muscle power and would also pave the way for unnecessary interference of government machinery,” he added.