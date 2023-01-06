Ujjain: Government officers, employees stage demo in support of their demands

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Madhya Pradesh Officers-Employees United Front demonstrated at the collector’s office here on Friday regarding their demands. The office-bearers of the Front will protest continuously in January and if their demands are not met they will go on an indefinite strike from February.

On Friday, the office-bearers of the Front, who came to demonstrate at the collector’s office, raised slogans. A meeting was also held on this occasion, which was addressed by Front’s district president Devendra Vyas, who said that Madhya Pradesh is the first state whose officers and employees are immersed in extreme despair. Their indifference is also affecting the government’s work. The anger of the employees towards the government is increasing and a situation like Himachal Pradesh can be repeated here as well, he warned.

PENSIONERS SERVE ULTIMATUM TO CM

Pensioners seemed to be unhappy with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan before his meeting at the administrative complex building, here on Friday. Seeing the pensioner shouting slogans, people stopped for a moment. Under the banner of the Pensioners’ Association, the pensioners had reached the collector’s office with 9-point demands.

Officers like retired deputy collectors to commissioners were also seen in the protest. There is deep dissatisfaction among pensioners due to continuous neglect. In the memorandum submitted to SDM Virendra Singh Dangi, they conveyed their demands to the CM.

Pensioners demanded a 38 per cent dearness allowance similar to the Centre, payment of arrears of 27 months of the seventh pay scale, adding the names of pensioners to Ayushman Yojana and Pension Insurance Scheme, repealing Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh Reorganisation Act Section 49 without delay and to ensure that the pension continues even after the completion of 80 years of age.